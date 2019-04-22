Hammer & Nails
Men's barbering and grooming services

Hammer & Nails
Men's barbering and grooming services

About
Founded

2013

Franchising Since

2015 (4 Years)

Corporate Address

101 Parkshore Dr., #208
Folsom, CA 95630

CEO

John Choi

Parent Company

The Hammer & Nails Salon Group LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$269,700 - $549,450

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000 - $5,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,950 - $49,950

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Hammer & Nails has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

24-42 hours

Classroom Training:

24 hours

Additional Training:

Webinars, meetings

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $269,700 High - $549,450
Units
+150.0%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +400.0%+4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

Request Free Info

Mosquito Joe

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

Request Free Info

Pirtek

See More

Brightway Insurance

Request Free Info

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

See More

Office Evolution

See More

Painting with a Twist

Franchise Articles

24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

These low-cost franchises are worth your time, energy and investment.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read
Ice Cream Labs to Open 100 Outlets in India: Vikrant Tomer

Ice Cream Labs to Open 100 Outlets in India: Vikrant Tomer

The brand known for its unique way of making made-to-order ice-cream instantly using liquid nitrogen has ambitious global expansion plans with major focus on India with 100 stores in the offing.
Sneha Santra | 3 min read
How This Raymond Franchise has Stood The Test of Time For Last Three Generations

How This Raymond Franchise has Stood The Test of Time For Last Three Generations

Prakash Aswani, Raymond Franchisee, is ably continuing the business that has stood the test of time for the last three generations. However, he is not alone; the family of five runs the business which has grown big with seven Raymond brand stores.
Amit Singh | 3 min read
How Electric Vehicles Rev Up Business Opportunities

How Electric Vehicles Rev Up Business Opportunities

India's electric vehicles market received a boost in Budget 2019. Although at the cost of already bleeding internal combustion engine vehicles market, the EV segment offers a slew of lucrative business opportunities.
Amit Singh | 12 min read
McDonald's Is Acquiring AI Startup Apprente

McDonald's Is Acquiring AI Startup Apprente

Plus, there is a new self-checkout shopping cart making grocery shopping easier, and Google is using AI on its new baby monitor to help keep your baby safe.
Business Rockstars | 1 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 19th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing