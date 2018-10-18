Handle With Care Packaging Store
Packing, crating, and shipping of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable items
Founded
1980
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
7580 Metropolitan Dr., #200
San Diego, CA 92108
CEO
Patrick F. Edd
Parent Company
Annex Brands, Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$96,950 - $230,450
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,950 - $29,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-3%
Handle With Care Packaging Store has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours