There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
2018
2018 (1 Years)
630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., #200
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Paul Flick
Premium Service Brands
$90,625 - $138,000
$150,000 - $200,000
$50,000
$60,000 - $60,000
6%
2%
Handyman Pro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
4 hours
36 hours