Handyman Pro
Handyman services

About
Founded

2018

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., #200
Charlottesville, VA 22911

CEO

Paul Flick

Parent Company

Premium Service Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$90,625 - $138,000

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000 - $200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$60,000 - $60,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Handyman Pro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

4 hours

Classroom Training:

36 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $90,625 High - $138,000
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada

