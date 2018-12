Bio

Lawrence Joseph Whitty had worked in the bakery business for years before becoming an assistant manager at a Shakey’s pizzeria. He decided to combine his baking skills with the experience he had gained from working at a pizza restaurant, where he would often hear families decide to go out for ice cream for dessert. Combining pizza and ice cream, Whitty opened the first Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor in East Davenport, Iowa, in 1972. His signature item was the Happy Joe’s Special, a pizza with Canadian bacon and sauerkraut that Whitty created from leftovers in his mother’s kitchen. After a franchisee suggested adding tacos to the menu, Whitty created the restaurant’s best-selling product, the Taco Pizza.