Hawthorn Suites was founded by Hyatt Hotels in 1986. Today the brand is part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts group of chains. At every Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, guest services include a complimentary buffet breakfast and evening social hour, exercise facilities, videocassette players, and on-site laundry and valet service. Business services include an oversized work area with two phone lines and a data port, personal voicemail and a complimentary daily paper.