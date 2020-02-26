Healthy Hands Cooking
Healthful cooking classes, camps, events, after-school programs

Healthy Hands Cooking
Healthful cooking classes, camps, events, after-school programs

About
Founded

2012

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

1720 Dutch Ford Rd., #B
Irmo, SC 29063

CEO

Janice Walker Pinnington

Parent Company

HHC Franchising LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$37,850 - $79,400

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$28,700 - $28,700

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%+

Ad Royalty Fee

$100/mo.

Financing Options

Healthy Hands Cooking has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

2.5 hours

Classroom Training:

19.5 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $37,850 High - $79,400
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
