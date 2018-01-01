Heaven Heights Senior Care
Senior care
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
77564 Country Club Dr., #407
Palm Desert, CA 92211
CEO
Jacqueline Hawk
Initial Investment ⓘ
$44,000 - $67,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Heaven Heights Senior Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Heaven Heights Senior Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll