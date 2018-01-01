Heits Building Services
Commercial cleaning and maintenance
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
One University Plaza
Hackensack, NJ 07601
CEO
David Heitner
Initial Investment ⓘ
$90,750 - $188,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$20,000 - $50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000 - $20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$59,000 - $59,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.2K/mo.
Heits Building Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Heits Building Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee