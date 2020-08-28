HEW Fitness
Boot camp fitness programs

HEW Fitness
Boot camp fitness programs

About
Founded

2008

Franchising Since

2011 (9 Years)

Corporate Address

711 W. Indiantown Rd., #A-1
Jupiter, FL 33458

Leadership

Matt Hunt, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$126,273 - $476,897

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

HEW Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

56 hours

Classroom Training:

35.5 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $126,273 High - $476,897
Units
-5.3%-1 UNITS (1 Year) +5.9%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

Related Franchises

See More

Planet Fitness

Request Free Info

Anytime Fitness

See More

Orangetheory Fitness

See More

F45 Training

Request Free Info

Club Pilates Franchise

See More

9Round

Request Free Info

Crunch Franchise

See More

The Little Gym Int'l.

Franchise Articles

5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

Understanding the numbers, knowing your operation inside and out, and being the best at one thing at a minimum are keys to survival
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

As the president of a business deemed essential throughout the crisis, here's what I've learned.
Tim Davis | 4 min read
Wild for Animals? Check Out the Top 6 Franchises for Pet Lovers

Wild for Animals? Check Out the Top 6 Franchises for Pet Lovers

Here's how to own your own business... while spending time with furry (or feathered) friends.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
What Restaurant Franchising Will Look Like in 2021

What Restaurant Franchising Will Look Like in 2021

Three areas for restaurants to focus on right now to be prepared.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
The 6 Top Automotive Franchises From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

The 6 Top Automotive Franchises From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

Here are the top six car-maintenance franchises of 2020.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 28th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing