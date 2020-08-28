2008
2011 (9 Years)
711 W. Indiantown Rd., #A-1
Jupiter, FL 33458
Matt Hunt, CEO
$126,273 - $476,897
$49,500 - $49,500
5%
1%
HEW Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
56 hours
35.5 hours
5