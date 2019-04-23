Ho Math Chess Tutoring Centre
After-school math, chess, and puzzle learning programs
Ho Math Chess Tutoring Centre
After-school math, chess, and puzzle learning programs

About
Founded

1995

Franchising Since

2004 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

201, 6272 East Blvd.
Vancouver, BC V6M 3V7

CEO

Frank Ho

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$31,550

Liquid Cash Requirement

$5,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$2,500 - $2,500

Financing Options

Ho Math Chess Tutoring Centre offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $31,550 High -
Units
-7.1%-1 UNITS (1 Year) +18.2%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
