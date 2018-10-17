HomeSmart Int'l.
Residential real estate
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
8388 E. Hartford Dr., #100
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
CEO
Matt Widdows
Initial Investment ⓘ
$65,500 - $205,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Virtual training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5