Home Technology Pros
Sales, service and installation of smart home products
Founded
2017
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
2440 Gold River Rd., #210
Gold River, CA 95670
CEO
Gavin Thames
Initial Investment ⓘ
$26,938 - $60,373
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$19,888
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,995 - $14,995
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$350-$650/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$95/mo.
Home Technology Pros offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Home Technology Pros has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours