HomeWell Care Services
#484 Franchise 500| Home care

HomeWell Care Services
Home care
|

About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2003 (16 Years)

Corporate Address

420 Throckmorton St., #200
Fort Worth, TX 76102

CEO

N/A N/A

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$70,450 - $130,200

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$24,900 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

HomeWell Care Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

HomeWell Care Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Classroom Training:

46.5 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
HomeWell Care Services is ranked #484 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Joshua Hoffman started out as an in-home caregiver himself. A client asking him when he was going to start his own business inspired him to open HomeWell Senior Care. The Seattle-based company began franchising in 2003. Though HomeWell franchises offer nonmedical companion care services, Hoffman based the business model on a licensed home health care agency model.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $70,450 High - $130,200
Units
-4.8%-3 UNITS (1 Year) +30.4%+14 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Planet Fitness

See More

Palm Beach Tan

Request Free Info

Interim HealthCare

Request Free Info

Visiting Angels

See More

BrightStar Care

Request Free Info

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

Request Free Info

Senior Helpers

See More

Right at Home LLC

Franchise Articles

Being Laid Off was the Best Thing that Happened for This Travel Franchisee

Being Laid Off was the Best Thing that Happened for This Travel Franchisee

How Sue Palenik turned a passion into a million-dollar business.
6 min read
Want to Open a Business? Here Are 5 Reasons to Consider Franchising.

Want to Open a Business? Here Are 5 Reasons to Consider Franchising.

There's more than one way to become your own boss.
Michelle Van Slyke | 4 min read
How This Swimwear and Sport Shoes Firm Grew Its Business Model in India

How This Swimwear and Sport Shoes Firm Grew Its Business Model in India

Aditya Bafna, MD, Element Retail, credits his analytical approach towards business behind his growth and success, whether it is identifying the right business or running it efficiently.
Amit Singh | 4 min read
24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

These low-cost franchises are worth your time, energy and investment.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read
Ice Cream Labs to Open 100 Outlets in India: Vikrant Tomer

Ice Cream Labs to Open 100 Outlets in India: Vikrant Tomer

The brand known for its unique way of making made-to-order ice-cream instantly using liquid nitrogen has ambitious global expansion plans with major focus on India with 100 stores in the offing.
Sneha Santra | 3 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 1st, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing