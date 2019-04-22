2002
2003 (16 Years)
420 Throckmorton St., #200
Fort Worth, TX 76102
N/A N/A
$70,450 - $130,200
$300,000
$150,000
$24,900 - $49,500
5%
HomeWell Care Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
HomeWell Care Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
10% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
46.5 hours