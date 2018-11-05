Founded
2017
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
6264 S. Sunbury Rd., #100
Westerville, OH 43081
CEO
Jerry Clum
Parent Company
Hommati
Initial Investment ⓘ
$29,980 - $42,720
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$16,900 - $16,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 4%
Hommati has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
2 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours