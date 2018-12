Bio

Hospitality International represents five hotel brands: Red Carpet Inn, an economy to mid-level hotel chain started in 1968; Passport Inn, a budget and economy hotel chain with generally small properties; Scottish Inns, an economy, limited-service chain started in 1967; Master Hosts Inns, a mid- to upper-middle hotel chain with locations primarily in resort or destination areas; and Downtowner Inns, an economy to upper-economy hotel chain with locations primarily in city centers or downtown areas.