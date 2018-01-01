Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
5825 Lincoln Ave., #D, #260
Buena Park, CA 90620
CEO
Shawn Patel
Initial Investment ⓘ
$166,997 - $374,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$120,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Hot Fries offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Hot Fries has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
55 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours