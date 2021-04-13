How You Brewin Coffee Company

Coffee
Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$232K - $499K
Units as of 2021
2 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About How You Brewin Coffee Company

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee
Founded
2004
Leadership
Dan Malay, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
8 N. Long Beach Blvd.
Surf City, NJ 08008
Corporate Address: How You Brewin Coffee Company

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a How You Brewin Coffee Company franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,000
Initial Investment
$232,220 - $498,680
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$65,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
How You Brewin Coffee Company has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where How You Brewin Coffee Company landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to How You Brewin Coffee Company.

Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs
Ranked #7
Learn More
Elements Massage

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services
Ranked #371
Request Info
Bruster's Real Ice Cream

Bruster's Real Ice Cream

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sherbets
Request Info
Culver's

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchises

Free Webinar | May 5: The Insiders' Approach to Franchise Success

Learn the keys to franchising during our webinar with franchise experts, Rick Grossmann and Scott Greenberg!

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider

· 2 min read
Franchises in Mexico

Sonora Grill Group launches to franchise its Urban Grill concept

It is one of the five brands owned by the Mexican restaurant group to date.

Entrepreneur en Español

Entrepreneur en Español

· 3 min read
Kevin Roddy

Kevin Roddy

· 7 min read
Franchise

Free Webinar | April 12: How to Recruit and Onboard Franchise Owners

What does any good franchise organization recipe call for? Franchisees-the meat and potatoes of your business.

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider

· 2 min read
Franchise 500

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: PIRTEK

Franchisees for the No. 145 business on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 sell and service hydraulic hoses and related parts and equipment both in their service centers an on-site.

Franchises

The Franchisor's 10 Commandments

Apply the following to make your franchise organization thrive.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

· 4 min read
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing