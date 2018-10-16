Bio

With a loan of $500, Howard Dearing Johnson purchased a small patent medicine shop in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1925. He used an old-fashioned, hand-cranked freezer in the store's basement to make vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream for the shop's soda fountain. Three years later, with menu additions like hot dogs and hamburgers, he opened the first Howard Johnson's Restaurant. By 1935, there were 25 Howard Johnson ice cream and sandwich stands in Massachusetts. Five years later, with more than 100 restaurants on the Atlantic Coast, Johnson opened the first turnpike restaurant on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. In 1954, when the company operated 400 restaurants, the first Howard Johnson hotel opened in Savannah, Georgia.