iCode Computer Science School
Computer science education for children in grades K-12
About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2016 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

15851 Dallas Pkwy., #450
Addison, TX 75001

CEO

Abid Abedi

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$284,000 - $409,000

Net-worth Requirement

$410,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

iCode Computer Science School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

Pre-opening & post-opening

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $284,000 High - $409,000
Units
+400.0%+4 UNITS (1 Year) +400.0%+4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
