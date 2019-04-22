2015
2017 (2 Years)
14200 Gulf Fwy., #210
Houston, TX 77034
Bill Jones
$285,400 - $597,800
$50,000 - $125,000
$39,000 - $39,000
5.5%
1%
iCryo has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
36 hours
22 hours