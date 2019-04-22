iCryo
About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2017 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

14200 Gulf Fwy., #210
Houston, TX 77034

CEO

Bill Jones

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$285,400 - $597,800

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000 - $125,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,000 - $39,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

iCryo has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

36 hours

Classroom Training:

22 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $285,400 High - $597,800
Units
+200.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +200.0%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

