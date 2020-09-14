iCryo Franchise Systems LLC
iCryo Franchise Systems LLC
About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2017 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

14200 Gulf Fwy., #210
Houston, TX 77034

Leadership

Bill Jones, Chairman/CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$239,400 - $591,800

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000 - $125,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,000 - $39,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

iCryo Franchise Systems LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

32 hours

Classroom Training:

32 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $239,400 High - $591,800
Units
+33.3%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +300.0%+3 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

