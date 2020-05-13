Image Studios
Image Studios
About
Founded

2010

Franchising Since

2015 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

551 W. 400 N., #101
Salt Lake City, UT 84116

CEO

Jason Olsen

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$454,200 - $1,216,000

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,750 - $49,750

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Image Studios has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

Classroom Training:

21 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing training weekly

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $454,200 High - $1,216,000
Units
+28.6%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +80.0%+4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
