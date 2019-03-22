Imeca
Lumber and hardware stores
Imeca
Lumber and hardware stores

About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

1190 N.W. 159 Dr.
Miami Gardens, FL 33169

CEO

Tony Cocchiola

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$365,650 - $458,900

Net-worth Requirement

$39,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$39,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,900 - $39,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 1%

Financing Options

Imeca has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

90 hours

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $365,650 High - $458,900
Units
+21.4%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +41.7%+5 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

