iMechanic
Electronics repairs
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
413 S. Walnut St.
Bloomington, IN 47401
CEO
Nicholas Helton
Initial Investment ⓘ
$77,100 - $157,750
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
iMechanic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
119 hours