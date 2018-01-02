IntegriServ
Commercial cleaning
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
419 N. Westwood Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
CEO
Bob Armbruster
Parent Company
Clean Team
Initial Investment ⓘ
$3,145 - $50,005
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$5,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,520 - $44,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
IntegriServ offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
13 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours