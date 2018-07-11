The Interface Financial Group - IFG 50/50
Invoice discounting
Founded
1972
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
7910 Woodmont Ave., #1050
Bethesda, MD 20814
CEO
David Banfield
Initial Investment ⓘ
$86,800 - $137,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,500 - $34,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
The Interface Financial Group - IFG 50/50 offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
$50 off monthly maintenance fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
6-10 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Additional Training:
By phone/Skype