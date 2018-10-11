Island Fin Poke Co.
Poke
Founded
2017
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
276 Saxony Ct.
Winter Springs, FL 32708
CEO
Mark Setterington
Initial Investment ⓘ
$181,350 - $299,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1.5%
Island Fin Poke Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
23 hours
Classroom Training:
17 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
7 - 10