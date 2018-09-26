Ivybrook Academy
Preschool
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
9801 Suzanne Ct.
Marvin, NC 28173
CEO
Drew McWilliams
Initial Investment ⓘ
$325,600 - $484,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ivybrook Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
56 hours
Classroom Training:
64 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15