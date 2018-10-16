Izsam Franchising
Construction cleanup and commercial cleaning
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
2111 S. 67th St., #300
Omaha, NB 68106
CEO
Dannie Bennett Jr.
Parent Company
SCJS Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$72,775 - $95,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $2,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Izsam Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
28 hours
Additional Training:
By video
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6