Jabz Franchising LLC
Boxing studios for women
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
15020 N. Hayden Rd., #201
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
CEO
Kimberlee White
Parent Company
Jabz Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$99,245 - $194,380
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $400,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Jabz Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
12 hours
Classroom Training:
18 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4