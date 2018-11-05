Jamba Juice
Smoothies, juices, bowls, healthful snacks

Jamba Juice
Smoothies, juices, bowls, healthful snacks

About
Founded

1991

Franchising Since

1993 (25 Years)

Corporate Address

3001 Dallas Pkwy., #140
Frisco, TX 75034

CEO

Dave Pace

Ticker Symbol

JMBA

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$238,600 - $504,300

Net-worth Requirement

$325,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$125,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Jamba Juice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

99 hours

Classroom Training:

26 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $238,600 High - $504,300
Units
+3.5%+31 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Smoothie King

See More

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

See More

Bahama Buck's

See More

Juice It Up!

See More

Nekter Juice Bar Inc.

Franchise Articles

Lifelong Health Advocate Finds a Natural Fit With Jamba Juice

Lifelong Health Advocate Finds a Natural Fit With Jamba Juice

Panos Joulios, a career-entrepreneur in the restaurant industry, loves promoting healthy living at his several juice joints across Arizona and California.
Erin Schultz | 7 min read
The Secret Menu Items at Your Favorite Restaurant Chains

The Secret Menu Items at Your Favorite Restaurant Chains

Here's what you should be ordering that isn't on the menu at Chipotle, Starbucks and Taco Bell.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Jamba Juice Is Giving Away Free Smoothies This Thursday

Jamba Juice Is Giving Away Free Smoothies This Thursday

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the chain is hosting its first ever Free Jamba Giveaway on April 23.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Jamba Juice Is Going On a Serious Franchisee Recruitment Spree

Jamba Juice Is Going On a Serious Franchisee Recruitment Spree

With new franchise initiatives, the smoothie chain wants to almost double its number of franchised locations in the next five years.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: November 5th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.