Jamba Juice
Smoothies, juices, bowls, healthful snacks
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
3001 Dallas Pkwy., #140
Frisco, TX 75034
CEO
Dave Pace
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$238,600 - $504,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$325,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Jamba Juice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
99 hours
Classroom Training:
26 hours