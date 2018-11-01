JDog Junk Removal & Hauling
Junk removal
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
850 Cassatt Rd., Bldg. 100, #225
Berwyn, PA 19312
CEO
Jerry Flanagan
Parent Company
JDog Franchises LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$29,850 - $110,070
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$400-$2K/mo.
JDog Junk Removal & Hauling has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Franchise is offered exclusively to veterans, active duty military, and their families
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
13 hours
Classroom Training:
27 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2