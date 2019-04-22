Jemelli
Dog-food delivery
Jemelli
Dog-food delivery

About
Founded

2018

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

6815 Biscayne Blvd., #376
Miami, FL 33138

CEO

Eduardo Hernando

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$34,300 - $43,900

Net-worth Requirement

$34,300 - $43,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$34,300 - $43,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$24,900 - $24,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Jemelli has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $34,300 High - $43,900
Units

Units (Locations)

