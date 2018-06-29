Jimboy's Tacos
Mexican food
Founded
1954
Franchising Since
1965 (53 Years)
Corporate Address
80 Iron Point Cir., #105
Folsom, CA 95630
CEO
Bob Andersen
Parent Company
Jimboys North America
Initial Investment ⓘ
$375,000 - $1,379,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Jimboy's Tacos has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
55 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
18 - 25