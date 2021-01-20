Jinya Ramen Bar

Ramen
Units as of 2021
36 (3 years)
125%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
#339 Not ranked last year
161
Initial investment
$1.1M - $1.6M

Company Overview

About Jinya Ramen Bar

Related Categories
Asian Food,
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Jinya Holdings Inc.
Leadership
Michael Dean, COO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
# of Units
36

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
3334 Burton Ave.
Burbank, CA 91504
Corporate Address: Jinya Ramen Bar

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jinya Ramen Bar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$1,105,000 - $1,561,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
366 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jinya Ramen Bar landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Jinya Ramen Bar ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Franchise 500
Ranked #339

In Franchise 500 Ranking

Disclaimer
The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 23rd, 2020
