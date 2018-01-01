Joey Bag a Donuts Franchising LLC
Doughnuts, bagels, coffee
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
1118 Park West Blvd., #6
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
CEO
Kim Kelly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$207,700 - $587,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
up to 5 days
Classroom Training:
up to 10 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6