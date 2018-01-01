John Casablancas Modeling & Career Centers
Modeling and acting school, talent agency
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1979 (39 Years)
Corporate Address
648 Trade Center Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
CEO
James Gans
Parent Company
Image Marketing Enterprises LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$138,845 - $343,567
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Additional Training:
At existing center
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 7