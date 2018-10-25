John The Baker
Italian restaurants
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
13186 Majestic Wy.
Cooper City, FL 33330
CEO
Johnny Scinicariello
Initial Investment ⓘ
$185,950 - $428,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
John The Baker has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
30-60 hours
Classroom Training:
10.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10