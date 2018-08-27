Just Insurance Brokers
Property and casualty insurance
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
1200 N.W. 78th Ave., #105
Doral, FL 33126
Parent Company
Just Insurance Brokers
Initial Investment ⓘ
$85,550 - $159,100
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
15%
Just Insurance Brokers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
7 days
Classroom Training:
As needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Florida