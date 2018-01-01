Kennedy's All-American Barber Club
Haircuts and grooming services
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
60 North Court St.
Orlando, FL 32801
CEO
Chris Hurn
Initial Investment ⓘ
$199,730 - $308,710
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$42,500 - $42,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Kennedy's All-American Barber Club offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Kennedy's All-American Barber Club has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee