Units as of 2020
1 Yearly data not available
0.0%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$120K - $213K

Company Overview

About Keppner Boxing

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Keppner Boxing Franchises Corp.
Leadership
Keith Keppner, Cofounder/CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
189 Ashbrook Dr.
Athena, GA 30605
Corporate Address: Keppner Boxing

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Keppner Boxing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$119,958 - $213,100
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Keppner Boxing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40-54 hours
Classroom Training
26.5-37.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Keppner Boxing landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
