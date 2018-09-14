Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
5703 Red Bug Lake Rd., #523
Winter Springs, FL 32708
CEO
Paul Wolbert
Parent Company
BACO Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,700 - $233,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $70,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Kix Mobile has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training as needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4