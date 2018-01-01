K&N Mobile Franchises
Parts sales to machinery, equipment & auto shops
Founded
1974
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
4909 Rondo Dr.
Ft. Worth, TX 76106
Initial Investment ⓘ
$56,755 - $170,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$28,500 - $28,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
K&N Mobile Franchises offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory, accounts receivable
K&N Mobile Franchises has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
Royalty fee waived for 6 months
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
3 weeks
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Online training as needed