Kubo Play
Indoor party spaces
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
1701 N.W. 112 Ave., #106
Miami, FL 33172
CEO
Santiago Roldan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$147,750 - $243,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Kubo Play has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Marketing Support
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
30-38 hours