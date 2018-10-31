Kurtos Cake
Hungarian pastries
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
2921 Novus St.
Sarasota, FL 34237
CEO
Aniko Gulyas
Initial Investment ⓘ
$29,450 - $46,450
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Kurtos Cake has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours