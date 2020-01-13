The Lash Loft
Eyelash- and eyebrow-related services

About
Founded

2013

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

710 N. Swinton Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33444

CEO

Shellyann Bainlardi

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$312,395 - $560,895

Net-worth Requirement

$2,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$52,500 - $52,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

Up to 8 hours

Classroom Training:

24-37 hours

Additional Training:

Technician training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $312,395 High - $560,895
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
