Last Real Gym
Gyms
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
3148 University Ave.
San Diego, CA 92104
CEO
Frank Kole
Parent Company
Join The Pack Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$487,600 - $965,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
71 hours
Classroom Training:
9 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5