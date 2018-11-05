Lawn Creations
Lawn care
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
6520 Erie St.
Sylvania, OH 43560
CEO
Eddie Tucker
Initial Investment ⓘ
$50,000 - $65,100
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Lawn Creations has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
10-40 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours