2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$24K - $50K
Units as of 2020
2 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Leafs of Three

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
2006
Leadership
Lawrence Atkins, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
5265 Brigham Rd.
Goodrich, MI 48438
Corporate Address: Leafs of Three

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Leafs of Three franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000
Initial Investment
$23,675 - $49,800
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
3 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
69 hours
Classroom Training
21 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Leafs of Three landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
