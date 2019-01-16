LEI Home Enhancements
Windows, doors, roofing, siding
About
Founded

2009

Franchising Since

2017 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

111880 Kemper Springs Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45240

CEO

Robert Keller

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$97,500 - $157,700

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

17 hours

Classroom Training:

35 hours

Additional Training:

Follow-up training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $97,500 High - $157,700
Units
+113.3%+17 UNITS (1 Year) +166.7%+20 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 25th, 2019
